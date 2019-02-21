Justin Townes Earle will release a new album called The Saint Of Lost Causes on May 24, it was announced today. Below, you can hear one of the album’s tracks, the rollicking blues number “Ain’t Got No Money.”

The Saint Of Lost Causes spans 12 songs and was produced by Earle and his long-time engineer Adam Bednarik. It was recorded at the Sound Emporium in Nashville. Thematically, the record signals something of a shift for the 37-year-old artist, as it finds him taking on more big-picture, topical subject matter. Several of the tunes bear a strong geographical imprint, such as the hillbilly elegy “Appalachian Nightmare” and the post-industrial blues of “Flint City Shake It.”

“I was trying to look through the eyes of America,” Earle says of the album. “Because I believe in the idea of America — that everybody’s welcome here and has a right to be here.”

The Saint Of Lost Causes will be released on New West Records. See the track list below.

Justin Townes Earle The Saint Of Lost Causes Track Listing:



1. The Saint Of Lost Causes

2. Ain’t Got No Money

3. Mornings In Memphis

4. Don’t Drink The Water

5. Frightened By The Sound

6. Flint City Shake It

7. Over Alameda

8. Pacific Northwestern Blues

9. Appalachian Nightmare

10. Say Baby

11. Ahi Esta Mi Nina

12. Talking To Myself

