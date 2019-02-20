Photo by Jaime Nelson

Mere weeks after winning the coveted Album of the Year trophy for Golden Hour at this year’s Grammy Awards, Kacey Musgraves is nominated for three awards at this year’s upcoming ACM Awards. Musgraves got nods for Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Song of the Year (“Space Cowboy”), and Female Artist of the Year.

Other nominees include Chris Stapleton, whose four nominations include Entertainer of the Year, and Brothers Osborne, who racked up three nominations.

The 2019 ACM Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS on April 7. Check local listings for more details.

See the full list of nominees below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Break Up In The End,” Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Songwriters: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha

“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves

Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Songwriters: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

“Yours,” Russell Dickerson

Songwriters: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

From A Room Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Down to the Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Burn Out,” Midland

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

