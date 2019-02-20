Mere weeks after winning the coveted Album of the Year trophy for Golden Hour at this year’s Grammy Awards, Kacey Musgraves is nominated for three awards at this year’s upcoming ACM Awards. Musgraves got nods for Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Song of the Year (“Space Cowboy”), and Female Artist of the Year.
Other nominees include Chris Stapleton, whose four nominations include Entertainer of the Year, and Brothers Osborne, who racked up three nominations.
The 2019 ACM Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS on April 7. Check local listings for more details.
See the full list of nominees below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Break Up In The End,” Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Songwriters: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha
“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves
Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Songwriters: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
“Yours,” Russell Dickerson
Songwriters: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley
LANCO
Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
From A Room Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Down to the Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Burn Out,” Midland
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne