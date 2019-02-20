Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton Among Nominees For ACM Awards

Kacey Musgraves
Photo by Jaime Nelson

Mere weeks after winning the coveted Album of the Year trophy for Golden Hour at this year’s Grammy Awards, Kacey Musgraves is nominated for three awards at this year’s upcoming ACM Awards. Musgraves got nods for Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Song of the Year (“Space Cowboy”), and Female Artist of the Year.

Other nominees include Chris Stapleton, whose four nominations include Entertainer of the Year, and Brothers Osborne, who racked up three nominations.

The 2019 ACM Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS on April 7. Check local listings for more details.

See the full list of nominees below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR
“Break Up In The End,” Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line 
Songwriters: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha
“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves 
Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay 
Songwriters: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
“Yours,” Russell Dickerson 
Songwriters: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Danielle Bradbery 
Lindsay Ell 
Ashley McBryde 
Carly Pearce 

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen  
Luke Combs 
Jordan Davis 
Michael Ray 
Mitchell Tenpenny 

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley 
LANCO
Runaway June 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church  
From A Room Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves 
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR 
“Down to the Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen
“Heaven,” Kane Brown 
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line 
“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan 
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift 
“Burn Out,” Midland 
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne 
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson 
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne 
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay 

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert 
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney 
“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson 
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line 

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley 
Shane McAnally 
Chase McGill 
Josh Osborne 