On April 26, Kevin Morby will release his fifth studio album, a double-LP titled Oh My God, due via Dead Oceans. In tandem with the album announcement, Morby shared a new track from Oh My God, “No Halo.”
Oh My God follows Morby’s 2017 release City Music. Morby recorded Oh My God, which he describes as a concept album exploring “an outsider’s view of the human experience in terms of religion,” with producer Sam Cohen in Brooklyn.
Morby also tapped filmmaker Chris Good to create a short film for the album, as well as all of Oh My God‘s music videos. The “No Halo” video matches the noir-rock vibe of the track with surreal, Lynchian images, including Morby seated in a dark room for a particularly strange meal.
Listen to “No Halo” and see the full Oh My God track list below.
OH MY GOD track list:
1. “Oh My God”
2. “No Halo”
3. “Nothing Sacred / All Things Wild”
4. “OMG Rock n Roll”
5. “Seven Devils”
6. “Hail Mary”
7. “Piss River”
8. “Savannah”
9. “Storm (Beneath The Weather)”
10. “Congratulations”
11. “I Want To Be Clean”
12. “Sing A Glad Song”
13. “Ballad Of Faye”
14. “O Behold”