Photo by Barrett Emke

On April 26, Kevin Morby will release his fifth studio album, a double-LP titled Oh My God, due via Dead Oceans. In tandem with the album announcement, Morby shared a new track from Oh My God, “No Halo.”

Oh My God follows Morby’s 2017 release City Music. Morby recorded Oh My God, which he describes as a concept album exploring “an outsider’s view of the human experience in terms of religion,” with producer Sam Cohen in Brooklyn.

Morby also tapped filmmaker Chris Good to create a short film for the album, as well as all of Oh My God‘s music videos. The “No Halo” video matches the noir-rock vibe of the track with surreal, Lynchian images, including Morby seated in a dark room for a particularly strange meal.

Listen to “No Halo” and see the full Oh My God track list below.

OH MY GOD track list:

1. “Oh My God”

2. “No Halo”

3. “Nothing Sacred / All Things Wild”

4. “OMG Rock n Roll”

5. “Seven Devils”

6. “Hail Mary”

7. “Piss River”

8. “Savannah”

9. “Storm (Beneath The Weather)”

10. “Congratulations”

11. “I Want To Be Clean”

12. “Sing A Glad Song”

13. “Ballad Of Faye”

14. “O Behold”

