photo by Lawrence Braun

Gothic folk-rock band The Felice Brothers will release a new album called Undress on May 3, it was announced today.

Undress was recorded in Germantown, New York, and cut live to tape. Since releasing its last album in 2016, the band has undergone a significant lineup change, and now comprises members Ian Felice (vocals, guitar), James Felice (accordion, keys), Will Lawrence (drums) and Jesske Hume (bass).

“Many of the songs on the new album are motivated by a shift from private to public concerns,” says songwriter Ian Felice, long one of this magazine’s favorite lyricists. “It isn’t hard to find worthwhile things to write about these days. There are a lot of storms blooming on the horizon and a lot of chaos that permeates our lives. The hard part is finding simple and direct ways to address them.”

“Every song is a story,” added James Felice. “On this album, everything was a bit more thoughtful, including the arrangements, the sonic quality and the harmonies.”

You can listen to the title track below. The lyrics carousel through America’s current political hellscape and plead for a new birth in the republic, as well as a kiss between the president and his VP.

Undress will be released on Yep Roc. See tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

4/27: Albany, NY – TBA

4/28: Syracuse, NY – The Westcott Theater

4/29: Buffalo, NY – The 9th Ward at Babeville

4/30: Toronto, ON – Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

5/2: Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

5/3: Lexington, KY – On The Rail Roots Festival

5/4: Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

5/6: Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

5/7: Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360

5/9: Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

5/10: Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House

5/12: Hopewell, NJ – Hopewell Theater

5/15: Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

5/16: Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

5/18: Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

5/23: Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

5/24: Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

5/25: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – with The Avett Brothers

6/6: Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle Tavern

6/7: Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic

6/8: Nashville, TN – Exit/In

6/9: Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery

6/10: New Orleans -Gasa Gasa

6/12: Austin, TX – Barracuda

6/14: Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot

6/15: Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

6/16: San Diego, CA – The Casbah

6/17: Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater

6/19: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

6/21: Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

6/22: Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

6/24: Garden City, ID – Visual Arts Collective

6/25: Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

6/27: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

