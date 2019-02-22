Photo by Ashtin Paige

On May 3, Omaha, Nebraska-born songwriter Betsy Phillips will release a new EP, Like We’re Talking. Phillips, now a Nashville transplant, assembled the EP alongside producer Dan Knobler, capturing her confessional songwriting with subtle, sometimes stark arrangements reminiscent of her hometown’s Midwestern landscape.

Ahead of Like We’re Talking‘s release, Phillips has shared a live video performance of EP track “We Don’t Stay.” Co-written with Natalie Schlabs, “We Don’t Stay” charts homesickness and nostalgia, with the live clip adding a particular vulnerability to Phillips’ vocal.

“I was thinking of all the times my sister and I have driven past our childhood home in Atkinson, Nebraska and I realized I needed to put it into a song,” Phillips says. “We made so many memories there and decades later still feel such a desire to just go see how it’s changed. “

Watch the video for “We Don’t Stay” below.

