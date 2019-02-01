Sheeran by Lowden is the new guitar brand unveiled by platinum-selling artist Ed Sheeran. Sheeran made a stealth appearance on the first day of NAMM to announce the partnership with his longtime friends at Lowden Guitars. The guitars are affordable and designed to inspire new people, particularly younger players, to pick up the guitar and play. Produced in Northern Ireland, the full line features eight different models and are built with Lowden’s renowned quality. (Photo credit: Estelle Massry/Coucou Photography)
Singer/songwriter Eryn and her husband Matt O’Ree perform at the Guild booth as part of the company’s showcase of new artists and endorsees. (Photo credit: Estelle Massry/Coucou Photography)
Katya Hirsch, co-owner of Anthology Gear, is shown with her hand on the company’s Revelator guitar case, while an ornately designed ukulele case is in front. The Lake Oswego, Oregon designer meticulously creates high-end guitar cases, drum and cymbal bags, straps and more with ultra-soft full grain leather. Each piece is ordered direct from their website and has a money back guarantee. . (Photo credit: Estelle Massry/Coucou Photography)
If you’ve been looking to get the exact tones that Jimmy Page coaxed out of his Supro amplifier on “Good Times, Bad Times” and all the classics featured on Led Zeppelin 1, the Sundragon amplifier is for you. This limited edition run of 50 hand-built amps is the culmination of Page’s work with noted amp experts Mitch Colby and Perry Margouleff. Released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the seminal debut album, each amp will be hand-signed by Jimmy Page. A standard production model will debut later this year.
Ari and the Alibis are joined by bass legend Victor Wooten for a set of Latin, jazz and funk tunes at the Sennheiser booth. The Florida-based endorsers showcased the manufacturer’s new microphones, in-ear monitors and SK 6212 transmitters.
The Audient iD14 is a 10 in/4 out audio interface delivers the audio performance of a large format console in a desktop package. The compact unit is designed to be the center of our studio and features two Audient console mic pres, class-leading Burr Brown converter technology, console style monitor control and virtual scroll wheel technology called ScrollControl.
Smalls’ Time! On the eve of the NAMM show, LA’s Palace Theater was the place to be as bassist Derek Smalls (formerly of the band formerly known as Spinal Tap) debuted “Lukewarm Water Live! An Adventure In Loud Music”. The invite-only crowd watched Smalls break free from his former band and breathe life into getting old, performing selections from his 2018 release Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing). (Photo credit: Estelle Massry/Coucou Photography)
Smalls went big for his triumphant return, enlisting a crack house band, rock guitar virtuosos (Steve Lukather, Steve Vai, Dweezil Zappa, Marc Bonilla), late night luminary Paul Schaeffer, two full orchestras (the Young Musicians Foundation Orchestra on stage and another via satellite from Hungary), Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass and Steely Dan vocalist Donald Fagen accompanied by the Snarky Puppy horn section. (Photo credit: Estelle Massry/Coucou Photography)
Dweezil Zappa adds guitar riffage with Derek Smalls as one of the guest stars of “Lukewarm Water Live! An Adventure In Loud Music” (Photo credit: Estelle Massry/Coucou Photography)
The night ended, naturally, with Tap’s “Big Bottom,” the entire cast of performers, including Steve Vai (pictured), picking up Smalls array of basses and plucking away. (Photo credit: Estelle Massry/Coucou Photography)
Peter Frampton received the Les Paul Innovation Award at the 34th annual TEC Awards, with an induction by his longtime friend Steve Lukather. The award is presented to “those individuals who personify the innovative thinking of Les Paul, the Father of Modern Music.” “Any association with Les Paul is a thrill and an honor,” he said. He then thrilled the crowd by bringing out his iconic three-pickup black Gibson Les Paul, which was featured on the cover of his classic Frampton Comes Alive record, and performed renditions of Humble Pie’s “Four Day Creep,” his unique interpretation of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” (dedicated to the late Chris Cornell) and a jam session finale of his classic “Do You Feel Like We Do.” . (Photo credit: Estelle Massry/Coucou Photography)
