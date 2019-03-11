Additional 2019 Panels Reveal What’s Next In Hip-Hop, Latin Pop And Video Game Scoring; May 2-4 In Hollywood

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 — ASCAP has added leading music creators from the pop, country, EDM, Latin, hip-hop and video game music worlds to its 2019 “I Create Music” EXPO lineup. On the heels of his Oscar win for Best Original Song, “Shallow” co-writer Anthony Rossomando will look back on his two-decade journey to co-penning the anthemic Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper mega-hit from A Star Is Born’s original soundtrack. Grammy, CMA and ACM winner Lee Ann Womack will share the songs that have won her a dozen awards, including her breakout Billboard Country #1 “I Hope You Dance” and selections from her most recent album The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, named a best-of-2018 by NPR and Rolling Stone.

In addition to sharing their stories and advice, top songwriters will inspire by performing some of their most notable hits from the 2019 EXPO stage. Singer, songwriter, producer and musician Matthew Koma, known for collaborating with Zedd on the #1 EDM hits “Spectrum” and “Find You,” and for co-writing the #1, Grammy-winning and triple-platinum “Clarity,” will be on hand to perform from his impressive multi-genre catalogue. Koma, who has also worked with artists including Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain and Bruce Springsteen, currently fronts his newly-formed West Coast band Winnetka Bowling League.

Oscar-winning songwriter, ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams will kick off the Annual ASCAP Membership Meeting. Additional panels will shine a spotlight on some of this year’s hottest areas for emerging music, from the Atlanta music scene to Latin music’s role in mainstream pop, to songwriting in video games. For the first of these, previously-announced EXPO panelist Don Cannon (2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, Jeezy) will be joined by Atlanta music luminaries like 21 Savage manager Kei Henderson, Capitol Music Group’s Senior Vice President of Global Creative Amber Grimes and Tunde Balogun of LVRN, the multi-faceted team behind D.R.A.M., Raury and 6LACK.



Latin music’s growing impact on the US pop charts will be highlighted in a panel with music creators like two-time ASCAP Latin Songwriter of the Year Claudia Brant, DJ Ali Stone (the opener on Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour) and Romeo Santos co-writer and musical director Joaquin Diaz, who join previously-announced Latin Grammy Producer of the Year Linda Briceño (aka Ella Bric). Diaz and Bric will also team up with award-winning producer-songwriter Tommee Profitt (Migos, NF, productions for ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, NFL, NBA, NHL, MTV, VH1, NETFLIX, Hulu, HBO, more) and previously announced Mike Woods of duo Rice N Peas (G-Eazy, Mike Stud, Jay Sean) for a Hit Producers conversation about the art and business of producing.

Grammy-nominated and two-time BAFTA-winning composer Austin Wintory (Assassin’s Creed Syndicate) will moderate a panel about creating action-packed songwriting for video games with composers Jack Wall and Cindy Shapiro (Call of Duty, Mass Effect), Darren Korb (Bastion, Transistor, Pyre, Hades) and Ubisoft’s Lydia Andrew (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate).



The ASCAP EXPO will also give attendees the chance to have their original songs heard by leaders from across the music industry, adding A&Rs like Ty Cannon (Aftermath), Jermi Thomas (Columbia), Jae Brown (Capitol) and Jennifer Goicoechea (Epic) to judge showcases and feedback panels throughout EXPO’s three days. Others added to the EXPO include “Music Business Toolbox” founder Bryan Calhoun.

The ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO will take place May 2 – 4, 2019 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. It is the only music conference completely dedicated to music creation and what it takes to be a professional music creator today, attracting over 3,000 music creators for three days of panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes and one-on-one sessions with the industry’s top hitmakers. ASCAP EXPO panelists participate because they want to give back to the next generation, and the feeling of community and giving back is authentic, infectious and inspirational. Many who come to the EXPO walk away saying that it is a life-changing experience. ASCAP EXPO will be making many more panelist additions in the coming months. For tickets and more information about the 14th annual ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO visit: https://www.ascap.com/expo.

