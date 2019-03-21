Photo Credit: Piper Ferguson

Earlier today, Calexico and Iron & Wine announced the upcoming summer release of Years to Burn, their first full-length album as a band. The record will be made available via City Slang in the UK/Europe and Sub Pop everywhere else on June 14.

The band has shared the album’s lead track “Father Mountain” ahead of the upcoming release. Years to Burn was recorded in Nashville and produced by Matt Ross-Spang at Sound Emporium. Ten original compositions make up the record, written with contributions from all three band members.

“Life is hard. Awesome. And scary as shit. But it can lift you up if you let it,” band member Sam Beam said. “These are the things Joey [Burns] and I write about now. And the title can encapsulate a lot of things. ‘Years to Burn’ could mean you’re cocky, you’ve got it made. Or, our life is ours to burn, to be inspired. Or you’re burned by life, brutalized. It’s an ambiguous title, because life is complicated.”

Listen to “Father Mountain” and check out Calexico and Iron & Wine’s upcoming North American, European, and UK tour dates below.

Calexico and Iron & Wine World Tour Dates

6/18/18 Tue SAXAPAHAW, NC @ River Ballroom

7/19/19 Fri LISBON, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

7/20/19 Sat ARLESHEIM, CH @ Stimmen Festival

7/22/19 Mon MILANO, IT @ La Triennale di Milano

7/23/19 Tue GARDONE RIVIERA, IT @ Anfiteatro del Vittoriale

7/24/19 Wed ROME, IT @ Villa Ada

7/25/19 Thurs FLORENCE, IT @ Cavea del Nuovo Teatro dell’opera

7/26/19 Fri MONFORTE D’ALBA, IT @ Auditorium Horszowski

7/28/19 Sun VIENNA, AT @ Konzerthaus

7/29/19 Mon PALMA, ES @ Auditorium de Palma de Mallorca

7/31/19 Wed HAMBURG, DE @ Stadtpark

8/2/19 Fri CAMBRIDGE, UK @ Cambridge Folk Festival

8/3/19 Sat LEUVEN, BE @ M-idzommer Festival

8/4/19 Sun CROZON, FR @ Festival Du Bout Du Monde

8/16/19 Fri PHOENIX, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

8/17/19 Sat TUCSON, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

8/21/19 Wed OGDEN, UT @ Twilight Series at Ogden Amphitheater

8/22/19 Thu BOISE, ID OR @ Knitting Factory

8/23/19 Fri PORTLAND, OR @ Keller Auditorium

8/24/19 Sat VANCOUVER, BC @ Vogue Theatre

9/22/19 Sun NORTH ADAMS, MA @ FreshGrass Festival

11/5/19 Tue UTRECHT, NL @ TrivoliVrendenburg – Ronda

11/6/19 Wed LUXEMBOURG, LU @ Den Atelier

11/7/19 Thu ANTWERP, BE @ De Roma

11/9/19 Sat BERLIN, DE @ Tempodrom

11/10/19 Sun LINZ, AT @ Posthof

11/11/19 Mon MUNICH, DE @ Muffathalle

11/12/19 Tue BUDAPEST, HU @ Müpa

11/14/19 Thu MANNHEIM, DE @ Musensaal Rosengarten

11/15/19 Fri COLOGNE, DE @ Palladium

11/16/19 Sat PARIS, FR @ La Cigale

11/18/19 Mon EDINBURGH, UK @ Usher Hall *

11/19/19 Tue LIVERPOOL, UK @ Philharmonic Hall *

11/20/19 Wed MANCHESTER, UK @ Bridgewater Hall *

11/21/19 Thurs COVENTRY, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre *

11/23/19 Sat LONDON, UK @ Royal Festival Hall *

11/24/19 Sun BEXHILL-ON-SEA, UK – De La Warr Pavillion *

*with support from Lisa O’Neill

