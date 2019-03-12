Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Songwriter and musician Dylan LeBlanc has announced plans to release a new album, Renegade, via ATO Records on June 7. The album follows LeBlanc’s critically acclaimed 2016 release, Cautionary Tale.

LeBlanc and his band the Pollies recorded Renegade alongside producer Dave Cobb at RCA Studio A in Nashville. In a statement announcing Renegade, LeBlanc shares, “In the studio, I let go almost absolutely and let Dave Cobb do his work. It was a different experience for me—how focused Cobb was and how quickly we would get live takes down. Mostly in one or two takes. Never more than three.”

In tandem with the album announcement, LeBlanc shared Renegade‘s title track, which he describes as “the same type of song that matched the atmosphere the band and I were bringing live.” The track retains focus on LeBlanc’s singular voice, but trades the subtler, folkier arrangements of his earlier work for spacey Southern noir-rock.

LeBlanc will tour in support of Renegade, beginning a headlining trek on June 12 in Atlanta, GA. Listen to “Renegade” and see LeBlanc’s upcoming tour dates below.

Dylan LeBlanc tour dates:

June 12—Atlanta, GA—The Earl

June 13—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle Back Room

June 14—Washington, DC—Pearl Street

June 15—Philadelphia, PA—Boot & Saddle

June 18—Bethlehem, PA—Blast Furnace

June 19—Brooklyn, NY—Rough Trade

June 20—Pittsburgh, PA—Club Cafe

June 21—Detroit, MI—El Club

June 22—Winnetka, IL—Winnetka Festival

June 23—Chicago, IL—Schubas Tavern

June 25—La Crosse, WI—Charmant Hotel

June 26—Minneapolis, MN—Turf Club

June 27—Iowa City, IA—The Mill

June 28—St Louis, MO—Old Rock House

June 29—Nashville, TN—Basement East

