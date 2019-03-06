Presented by Ernie Ball:

Ernie Ball String Theory Presents: Larkin Poe

Ernie Ball’s latest episode of their web series String Theory features sisters Rebecca and Morgan Lovell of Larkin Poe. In this episode they discuss their earliest introduction to bluegrass, musical inspirations, and their relationship with Ernie Ball.

“At some point it literally comes down to sitting in a room with a guitar… if you want to get on stage, then do. If you want to practice, sometimes it’s going to be hard. Music is about a feeling and it’s about having fun.”

String Theory is a web series from Ernie Ball that explores the sonic origins of some of music’s most innovative players.

