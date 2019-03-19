On Monday, Jason Isbell announced plans for the inaugural ShoalsFest, a one-day music festival slated for October 5 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will play alongside Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples and Amanda Shires.

In a statement announcing the festival, Isbell said, “I’ve always wanted to bring a music festival to the Shoals, and McFarland Park is the perfect place to enjoy world-class artists and the beauty of the Singing River. These acts are all personal favorites of ours, and we’re proud to bring them to our hometown and show them a good time. I hope y’all are as excited as we are about ShoalsFest 2019.”

The festival will take place at Florence, Alabama’s McFarland Park. (Florence and Muscle Shoals share a metropolitan area.) ShoalsFest will accommodate up to 5,000 attendees.

Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 am CST. For more information, visit www.shoalsfest.net.

