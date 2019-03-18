Top hitmakers have relied on LaChapell Audio for over 20 years

LaChapell Audio Model 983M Vacuum Tube Preamp

From the Press Release:

CHANHASSEN, MN – MARCH 15, 2019 Over 20 years ago, Scott LaChapell sought to develop a boutique tube mic preamp that allowed an engineer to have vast control over the harmonic content. It was to be versatile but not complicated, ranging from clean and neutral to harmonically rich with the ability to push into a pleasing distortion when necessary. In conjunction with his father, a senior design engineer at Lawrence Livermore Labs, LaChapell built the first 992 tube mic preamp. 20 years later it has become one of the most highly regarded pieces of studio gear, having been used by the likes of Hans Zimmer, Brad Paisley, Phil Keaggy and countless others.

The 992 established what would be a signature sound, look, and build quality for all LaChapell Audio products, including the all new 983M single channel tube mic preamp and the 983S MK2 two channel tube mic preamp. Not only do these units carry the signature LaChapell sound, design, and build quality, they also feature True48™, a dynamic phantom power supply that properly powers condenser and active mics.

“Phantom power is notorious for not providing enough power for many mics. True48 gives mics a more stable power supply,” states Ted Klein, president of Digital Audio Labs who purchased LaChapell Audio in 2017. “We’re seeing faster transient recovery, more headroom, and lower distortion levels from most mics that use True48. The difference to how the mics feel and respond is stunning. It’s really something that needs to be experienced.”

LaChapell Audio 983S Mk2 tube mic preamp

True48 is featured in the 983M single channel mic preamp. Its half rack size makes it a perfect preamp for users who travel from studio to studio, podcasters and other creators that need maximum versatility from a preamp. Those looking for a rack mountable version can find True48 in the new 983S MK2 two channel tube preamp. In addition to True48, both units have front panel Hi-Z inputs, high and low pass filters with selectable frequencies, mute, polarity, and -20dB pad options. Both units are available now and for a limited time on sale in LaChapell Audio’s 20th anniversary celebration.

LaChapell Audio 983M and 983S MK 2 vacuum tube mic preamps

——

Founded in 1999, LaChapell Audio is respected in the recording industry as an innovative leader with a respect for the past. The 992EG flagship tube mic preamp, the first 500 series tube mic preamps, the first 500 series tube direct box, the first and only 500 series modules with TrueTube, and now True48 prove LaChapell’s dedication to innovative technologies that have practical real world applications. For more information on the LaChapell Audio, please visit www.lachapellaudio.com or email sales@lachapellaudio.com.

Founded in 1988, Digital Audio Labs has a proven track record of first-in-class digital audio, amplification, digital signal processing, networked audio and manufacturing. Based a stones throw from Prince’s Paisley Park studio near Minneapolis, Digital Audio Labs is known for the CardDeluxe family of audio cards. In addition to Livemix and LaChapell Audio, Digital Audio Labs is a design and manufacturing OEM partner for many industry leading companies. For more information on Digital Audio Labs, please visit www.digitalaudio.com or email sales@digitalaudio.com.

