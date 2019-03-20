Photo by Myriam Santos

Mavis Staples has announced plans to release a new album, We Get By, on May 10 via Anti-. The legendary singer also shared a first single from the album, the bluesy anthem “Change.”

In keeping with Staples’ tradition of collaborating with other artists, Ben Harper wrote and produced We Get By‘s 11 new tracks. The album follows Staples’ most recent release, 2017’s If All I Was Was Black, which Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy wrote and produced.

We Get By‘s cover art features a photograph by the late Gordon Parks, which originally appeared in a 1956 photo essay in Life magazine illuminating racial segregation in America. In 2017, the Gordon Parks Foundation honored Staples with a Gordon Parks Foundation Award, which, as the foundation describes, is “given to individuals who have enriched our lives in ways that reflect Parks’ ideas and goals by using creative means to inspire the next generation.”

In celebration of her 80th birthday, Staples will embark on an extensive international tour, beginning on March 22 in Jackson, MS. Earlier this week, Staples was also announced as a headliner of the inaugural ShoalsFest.

Listen to “Change,” check out the We Get By cover art and see Staples’ upcoming tour dates below.

Mavis Staples tour dates:

3/22 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

3/29 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Resort & Casino

4/13 – Decatur, GA – Amplify Decatur Music Festival

4/14 – Baton Rouge, LA – Baton Rouge Blues Festival

4/18 – Byron Bay, Australia – Byron Bay Bluesfest

4/20 – Byron Bay, Australia – Byron Bay Bluesfest

4/21 – Byron Bay, Australia – Byron Bay Bluesfest

4/23 – Auckland, New Zealand – The Civic w/ Tami Neilson

5/2 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/9 – New York, NY – Mavis & Friends: Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples

5/15 – Nashville, TN – Mavis & Friends: Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples

5/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Mavis & Friends: Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples

5/31 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Music Festival

6/9 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival 2019

6/23 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

6/25 – Norrmalm, Sweden – Nalen

6/26 – 6/30 – Worthy Farm, UK – Glastonbury Festival 2019

6/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Theater Carré

6/28 – Antwerpen, Belgium – Open-Air Theatre

7/2 – Bath, UK – The Forum

7/4 – London, UK – Roundhouse

7/6 – Lyon, France – Theatres Romaines De Fourviere

7/16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks w/ Norah Jones

7/17 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

7/19 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

7/31 – Cape May, NJ – Cape May Convention Hall

8/1 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap w/ Lyle Lovett

8/3 – Lagrange, GA – Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park

9/6 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts w/ Brandi Carlile

9/21 – North Adams, MA – FreshGrass Festival

10/5 – Florence, AL – Shoals Fest

Related