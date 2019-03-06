Photo by David Green

Contemporary bluegrass group Mile Twelve — IBMA Momentum Award Winners and Instrumental Performance and Emerging Artist Nominees — today premiered video for “Jericho,” the second single off their upcoming album, City On A Hill.

Band member Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), summarized “Jericho” and the story behind the new single: “A soldier retires medically from the military after two harrowing tours overseas. When he arrives home his transition back to civilian life quickly deteriorates. He wanders the city by day, and at night receives visions of the Battle of Jericho, where God is calling him.”

Produced by Bryan Sutton and engineered by Ben Surratt, Mile Twelve weave lyrical storytelling and impressive instrumentation throughout City On A Hill, set for release on March 29t.

Watch “Jericho” below.

