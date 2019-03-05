National Music Publishers’ Association

The NMPA S.O.N.G.S. Foundation (Supporting Our Next Generation of Songwriters) today announced their new partnership with H&R Block, establishing free in-office tax preparation for Nashville songwriters. This provision is part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to support employed musicians.

The president of NMPA S.O.N.G.S. Foundation, David Israelite, is quoted in a press release: “We are thrilled to work with H&R Block to provide tax services to working songwriters. The S.O.N.G.S. Foundation strives to alleviate financial burdens placed on music creators and enable them to focus on what matters most — writing and creating the songs we love.”

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) is working together with the NMPA S.O.N.G.S. Foundation to raise awareness about this new service. To make a free tax preparation appointment, or to simply learn more about this offering, visit SONGSfoundation.org, fill out the form under the “Free Tax Preparation” tab, or contact NMPA’s offices at 202-393-6672.

