Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

The Black Keys are back.

After a nearly five-year fallow period, the duo has returned with the new song “Lo/Hi,” a pulsing, scuzzy blues-rocker that recalls some of the band’s earlier work. The song was recorded at Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville.

There is no word yet on a new album, but it stands to reason something is on the way.

Despite not having released new music since 2014’s Turn Blue, both Auerbach (guitar, vocals) and Patrick Carney (drums) have been busy. The former released a studio album in 2017, Waiting On A Song, in addition to producing numerous albums from the likes of Yola, Shannon & The Clams, Dee White, Shannon Shaw, Sonny Smith, Robert Finley, The Gibson Brothers, and the late Leo “Bud” Welch, whose album drops tomorrow. (Read our review here.)

Carney has also been busy in the producer’s chair, having worked with Carney Calvin Johnson, Michelle Branch, Damns of the West, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Jessy Wilson, Tennis, Repeat Repeat, Wild Belle, Sad Planets, Turbo Fruits, among others.

Listen to “Lo/Hi” below.

Related