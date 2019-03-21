Photo by Aaron Farrington

On April 5, acclaimed roots band the Infamous Stringdusters will release a new album, Rise Sun. Ahead of the album’s release, the Grammy-winning band has shared Rise Sun‘s closing track “Truth And Love.”

“Truth And Love” builds from a hypnotic opening banjo riff to a full-band anthem, showcasing the band’s vocal chemistry and knack for crafting an emotionally affecting arrangement. As guitarist Andy Falco explains, the finished song was largely inspired by the vitriolic rhetoric of the current political climate.

“‘Truth And Love’ is a song I actually started writing a few years ago,” Falco says. “In today’s world with so much divisiveness and negativity seemingly at the forefront constantly, I revisited the song because it is a message of hope, and it focuses on what really is important in life. I felt like I needed this song to remind me of all this, and I thought maybe others could use a reminder as well so I went back to refine it, brought it to the band, and I think it makes the perfect closing song on our record.”

The Infamous Stringdusters recorded Rise Sun with producer Billy Hume. The album features co-writes with Sarah Siskind and Kim Richey.

Listen to “Truth And Love” and see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Infamous Stringdusters tour dates:

Wed., Mar. 27 / The Vogue / Indianapolis, IN °

Thurs., Mar. 28 / Headliners Music Hall / Louisville, KY °

Fri., Mar. 29 / Marathon Music Works / Nashville, TN

Sat., Mar. 30 / Variety Playhouse / Atlanta, GA °

Sun., Mar. 31 / Greenfield Lake Amphitheater / Wilmington, NC

Tue., Apr. 2 / The Signal / Chattanooga, TN

Wed., Apr. 3 / Charleston Music Hall / Charleston, SC

Thurs., Apr. 4 / Haw River Ballroom / Saxapahaw, NC ‡

Fri., Apr. 5 / 9:30 Club / Washington, DC ‡

Sat., Apr. 6 / The National / Richmond, VA ‡

Thurs., Apr. 11-14 / 2nd Annual Bender Jamboree / Las Vegas, NV

Sat., May 10-11 / North Carolina Brewers & Music Festival / Huntersville, NC

Wed., May 29 / Red Rocks Amphitheater / Morrison, CO

Fri., May 31 / Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain / Ozark, AR

Thurs., Jun. 13 / Blue Ox Music Festival / Eau Claire, WI

Thurs., Jul. 25 / The Peach Music Festival / Scranton, PA

* w / Midnight North

# w / Shook Twins

