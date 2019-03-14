Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

On Wednesday, Strand Of Oaks stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform new song “Ruby.” The project of Timothy Showalter, Strand Of Oaks will release a new album, Eraserland, on March 22 via Dead Oceans.

Showalter tapped a number of his musical friends for the performance. Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Centro-matic’s Will Johnson and My Morning Jacket’s Bo Koster and Tom Blankenship all joined Showalter on “Ruby,” capturing the melancholy heartland rock of the studio track with plenty of heft from Isbell’s guitar and a fiddle assist from Shires.

Koster and Blankenship, alongside fellow MMJ members Carl Broemel and Patrick Hallahan, played as part of Showalter’s backing band on Eraserland. Jason Isbell guests on the album.

Strand Of Oaks kicks off a headlining tour in support of Eraserland on April 10. Watch the performance of “Ruby” and see a full list of upcoming Strand Of Oaks tour dates below.

Strand Of Oaks tour dates:

4/10 – FM Kirby Center – Wilkes-Barre, PA

4/11 – U Street Music Hall – Washington, D.C.

4/12 – Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC

4/13 – The Earl – Atlanta, GA

4/14 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

4/16 – Antone’s – Austin, TX

4/17 – Three Links – Dallas, TX

4/19 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

4/20 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

4/22 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

4/23 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

4/25 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

4/26 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

4/27 – Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver, BC

4/28 – The Bartlett – Spokane, WA

5/1 – Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN

5/2 – High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI

5/3 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

5/4 – The Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

5/6 – Beachland Tavern – Cleveland, OH

5/7 – Club Cafe – Pittsburgh, PA

5/8 – Sinclair – Boston, MA

5/9 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

5/10 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

5/20 – Metropool – Hengelo, THE NETHERLANDS

5/21 – Blue Shell – Cologne, GERMANY

5/23 – Loppen – Copenhagen, DENMARK

5/24 – Privatclub – Berlin, GERMANY

5/25 – TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, THE NETHERLANDS

5/26 – TRIX – Antwerp, BELGIUM

5/27 – Omeara – London, UK

5/29 – Brudenell Social Club – Leeds, UK

5/31 – Whelan’s – Dublin, IRELAND



Related