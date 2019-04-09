Photo Credit: Heaven’s Door

Today, on the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline’s release date, Heaven’s Door Spirits announced it will open a distillery in Nashville in the fall of 2020.

The super-premium whiskey brand was developed by SIP (Spirits Investment Partnership) in collaboration with Bob Dylan. Heaven’s Door Spirits has revealed that the new distillery and center will feature a Heaven’s Door craft distillery, guided tours, a whiskey library, a restaurant, a 360-seat live performance venue and Dylan’s various works on display. The center will be housed in a renovated version of the 160-year-old Elm Street Church.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the anniversary of Nashville Skyline with our own new addition to Music City’s skyline,” said Heaven’s Door CEO Marc Bushala. “Nashville is the natural home for the Heaven’s Door distillery and the Elm Street Church is a fitting home for Dylan’s visual artwork. We spent years looking for a property that truly captures the essence of the Heaven’s Door brand, and when we finally found the deconsecrated church in SoBro, we immediately knew that it would be the perfect physical and spiritual center for the brand, and Bob’s art.”

Heaven’s Door’s original trilogy of craft whiskeys include a Tennessee Straight Bourbon, a Double Barrel Whiskey and a Straight Rye Whiskey finished in French cigar barrels from Vosges, France.

In his 50 years as a cultural and musical icon, Heaven’s Door Spirits is Bob Dylan’s first and only consumer brand partnership.

