Brad Armstrong will release a solo album this month called I Got No Place Remembers Me via Cornelius Chapel Records.

Armstrong, who now resides in the Hudson Valley in upstate New York with his family, is best known as the brains behind former Alabama indie-rock outfit 13ghosts. In its twelve-year run, 13ghosts released six albums in the early aughts that drew critical praise from Pitchfork among other publications. A legal snafu with the Bob Marley estate torpedoed the band, just when things had just started to pick up.

“Fishing Pole,” one of the songs on Armstrong’s forthcoming record, was recorded nearly 20 years ago and dredged up from the vault. For some reason, it never made it onto a record. Until now.

“I always liked the minimalist thing, and wide-open spaces, which I almost never go for,” Armstrong tells American Songwriter. “And I thought Maria Taylor would be a lovely duet partner on this one. So I dusted it off and shined on it a little bit and sent it over to her.”

I Got No Place Remembers Me comes out on April 19.

LIVE DATES:

04.30•Seasick Records In-Store Performance (Birmingham, AL)

05.01•Standard Deluxe w/ Taylor Hollingsworth (Waverly, AL)

05.02•The Nick w/ Will Stewart (Birmingham, AL)

05.03•Waller’s Coffee Shop w/ Taylor Hollingsworth and Adam Klein (Atlanta, GA)

05.04•Sunstroke House w/ Taylor Hollingsworth (Columbus, MS)

