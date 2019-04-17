Photo Credit: Sarrah Danziger

Erin Durant today released “Highway Blue,” the second single off her forthcoming sophomore album Islands, available June 21 via Keeled Scales. “Highway Blue” follows Durant’s lead single, “Take A Load Off.”

“For me, ‘Highway Blue’ looks at the space of what’s left when someone is gone,” Durant said. A lively, yet wistful song – set somewhere between the realms of reality and fiction – “Highway Blue” is brought to life through Durant’s piano and accented by Kath Bloom’s harmonica.

Most of Durant’s songs are composed on her 232-pound ¾ size piano, which she transports with her when a venue doesn’t have a piano on site.

Islands was produced by TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone. Listen to “Highway Blue” below.

