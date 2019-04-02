The latest installment installment in the string manufacturer’s video series profiles the English punk troubadour.

Presented by Ernie Ball Strings:

“The acoustic guitar is so easily accessible… you can pass the guitar around a room full of people quite happily and I’ve spent a lot of my time doing that. It really removes a lot of not any mystique but kind of aristocracy about music making. It becomes something that’s very public property.”

Ernie Ball Unearthed is a new series highlighting the incredible journeys of today’s most interesting songwriters. In this episode, English punk and folk singer-songwriter Frank Turner is featured from Meonstoke, Hampshire, United Kingdom.

Frank Turner plays Ernie Ball Earthwood Medium 80/20 Bronze acoustic guitar strings: https://ernieb.al/2H8onVY

