On May 24, singer-songwriter Frankie Lee will release Stillwater, the follow-up to his acclaimed debut album American Dreamer. Ahead of Stillwater‘s release, Lee has shared one of the album’s tracks, “In The Blue,” premiering below.

“In The Blue” finds the sweet spot between modern, soulful folk and old-school Western balladry, with Lee’s gentle vocal lending an emotional heft to the track’s understated, piano-forward arrangement. Lyrically, the track trades in unvarnished vulnerability (“I’m going straight out of my mind”) and cerebral musings (“What is today without tonight?”).

“The song dramatizes the confusion felt by the narrator as he watches the important things in life slip away,” Lee says. “Realizing he cannot hold on to even one grain of sand, he is led to his final question: whether all things are just a dream”

Stillwater will release via UK record label Loose Music.

Listen to “In The Blue” and see Lee’s upcoming tour dates below.

Frankie Lee Tour Dates

05/18 – Wood Festival – Oxfordshire, UK

05/20 – Metropool – Hengelo, NL*

05/21 – Blue Shell – Cologne DE*

05/23 – Loppen – Copenhagen, DK*

05/24 – Privat Club – Berlin, DE*

05/25 – TivVre Pandora – Utrecht, NL*

05/26 – Trix – Antwerp, BE*

05/27 – Omeara – London, UK*

05/29 – Brudenell – Leeds, UK*

05/30 – Night & Day – Manchester, UK*

05/31 – Whelan’s – Dublin, IE*

06/28 – The Cedar Cultural Center – Minneapolis, MN

*with Strand Of Oaks

