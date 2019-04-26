Photo by Danny Clinch

On Thursday, Bruce Springsteen announced plans to release Western Stars, his first studio album since 2014’s High Hopes. Now Springsteen has shared the first taste of that album via new song “Hello Sunshine.”

A press statement announcing Western Stars describes its sound as inspired by “Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s,” an inspiration clearly heard in the gently twangy, dreamily contemplative “Hello Sunshine.” Lyrically, the track skews toward classic country with its emphasis on lost love and loneliness.

Springsteen recorded Western Stars alongside producer Ron Aniello and players including Jon Brion, Patti Scialfa, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell.

Western Stars is out via Columbia on June 14.

Listen to “Hello Sunshine” below.

Related