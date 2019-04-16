Photo courtesy REK Room Media

Katie Toupin’s solo debut Magnetic Moves is set for release on June 14. The album, which was written, produced and arranged by the former Houndmouth member, offers a stimulating blend of soul, pop, and ‘70s rock.

“This album is about being bold and being brave and using your magnetism to create the world you want to live in,” Toupin said. “It came from a place of wanting to be completely direct, in a way I never felt I could before. I think it’s important to let yourself show your heart like that.”

Producing Magnetic Moves on her own helped Toupin find her authentic sound.

“Every time I’d tried working with other people, it never turned out in a way that felt right to me,” she said. “And then when I finally tried producing by myself, it felt so easy — I realized I knew exactly what I wanted everything to sound like; I just needed the confidence to actually do it.”

Toupin will be joined by Michael Chaves on her upcoming tour. Chaves has played with Leonard Cohen, Sia, John Mayer and Herbie Hancock.

Listen to title track “Magnetic Moves” and find Katie Toupin’s upcoming tour dates below.

Katie Toupin – 2019 Spring/Summer Tour

May 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

May 11 – Boston, MA – Great Scott

May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café

May 13 – Washington, DC – DC9

May 15 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

May 16 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

May 18 – Chicago, IL – Schuba’s Tavern

May 19 – Indianapolis, IN – The Hi-Fi

May 20 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

Jun 4 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

Jun 5 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

Jun 7 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Indoor

Jun 9 – St Louis, MO – Old Rock House

Jun 10 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

Jun 11 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

June 15 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile (Back Bar)

June 16 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

June 18 – San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Music Hall

June 20 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

June 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater

Related