Congratulations to all of our May/June 2019 winners! Click here to enter the July/August 2019 contest.

1st Place

“Changing (While Staying The Same)”

by Mike Guiney

Gananoque, Ontario, Canada

I’m still a drifter

but don’t stray as far

I’m still a drinker

but don’t close the bar

I’m still a joker

but the laughs don’t mean as much

I still like to look

but I don’t touch

I’m still a dancer

but I never lead

I’m still a taker

but got simple needs

I’m still a romancer

but now I take my time

I’m still a giver

but I know what’s mine

When you say I’m not who I used to be

It makes me wonder, who knows who

‘Cause I’m the same person I always was

just not the one you thought you knew

‘Cause i’m still a talker

but careful when speakin’ my mind

I’m still a walker

but I quit walkin’ the line

I’m still a listener

to what I need to hear

I’m still a thinker

but my head is clear

I’m still a gambler

but it’s a different game

I’m still a dreamer

but my dreams aren’t the same

I’m still a friend

to those who are true

I’m still your man

but I’m my own man too

When you say I’m not who I used to be

it makes me wonder, who knows who

‘Cause I’m the same person I always was

just not the one you thought you knew

2nd Place

“Lorelie”

by Joseph Rix

Luzern, Switzerland

To last year’s city, once again it’s me,

caught in the place of all I’ll never be.

The great southern kiss, a cinnamon sigh,

put it to me gently, won’t you Lorelei?

Hers, the year that took a life to untie,

Trappings from the pocket of my cold mind.

Oh, you couldn’t frame a crueler design,

How time means nothing till it passes you by.

Good love keeps me going,

Good love keeps on going past.

Good love keeps me going,

But good love seems to go so fast

To the faceless youth, pride has just begun,

set yourselves afire to be seen by anyone.

Shedding brothers, kin, a vagrant in your home,

dance as far from the tree as you dare to roam.

But this whirling gig is a quick-step loan,

to hold you to the very things you’ve thrown.

And know it’s yourself that you can’t disown,

echo your father on the family stone.

Good love keeps me going,

Good love keeps on going past.

Good love keeps me going,

But good love seems to go so fast.

To she who’s found lonely and reaching out,

pulling threads from a crown of doubt.

Set stationed, bound, rehearsing a bow,

sheltering the parts that they can’t allow.

Well, you won’t be the girl in the mirror now,

keep her under your pillow next to your vow.

And should your weighted strand fall across my brow,

and get tangled all up in me somehow.

Good love keeps me going,

Good love keeps on going past.

Good love keeps me going,

But good love seems to go so fast.

So here’s to the old men fading in the bar,

burnt amber dancing in a sipping jar.

It’s just shy of noon as they break their fast,

how humdrum the day, the head and the glass.

Called bitter and bold as they hone their craft,

and believe their lot to have been miscast.

When a crack of a lip frames a moribund laugh,

salute to a year that never could last.

Good love keeps me going

Good love keeps on going past

Good love keeps me going

But good love seems to go so fast

So fast

3rd Place

“Second Cup Of Coffee”

by Mike Russell

Collierville, Tennessee

I didn’t drink that second cup because I need the caffeine

If it wouldn’t blow my cover I would drink 14

If you weren’t there one cup would do

I drink it because I like looking at you

The morning light through the window hits you just perfect

Your image is pretty so soothing to my spirit

I drink one cup in your glow

The second cup just to prolong the show

If you weren’t there one cup would do

I drink the second because I like looking at you

I leave for the day when you leave the table

The rest of the day my memory is able

I never grow tired of stealing that time

That ole second cup of coffee my partner in crime

4th Place

“Color Me In”

by Ian Logan

Stafford, Virginia

Why are people who are sad called blue

when it’s the color of the sky in June

It’s the shade of the vast deep sea

its beauty has no degree

So color me blue, my darling

to help me be true, my love

say that you need me

baby complete me

color me the color of love

Why are people who are jealous called green

when it’s the color of the grass and the trees

it’s the shade of the aurora lights

its beauty is such a sight

So color me green, my darling

to help me be seen, my love

say that you need me

baby complete me

color me the color of love

Why are people who are mad called red

when it’s the color of a rose sunset

it’s the shade of a beating heart

its beauty’s a work of art

So color me red, my darling

to put me to rest, my love

say that you need me

baby complete me

color me the color of love

So grab your paint brush darling cause its time to see

what beautiful creation you can make with me

I’m your canvas, baby, let your hands go free

and color me the color of your sky and sea

So grab your paint brush darling cause it’s time to see

what beautiful creation you can make with me

I’m your canvas, baby, let your hands go free

and color me the color of the grass and trees

So grab your paint brush darling cause it’s time to see

what beautiful creation you can make with me

I’m your canvas, baby, let your hands go free

and color me the color of your heart that beats

So color me in, my darling

to change who I’ve been, my love

say that you need me

baby complete me

color me the color of love

Honorable Mention

“An American Wake”

Ryan Miller

Oxford, Mississippi

“The Things I Think About”

Eddie Smith

Clermont, Georgia

“Everything I Like Is Killing Me”

Howard Levinson

Florissant, Missouri

“Love Don’t Live Here No More”

Simerly Cook

Oak Ridge, Tennessee

“Pretty”

Emily Ann Dini

Nashville, Tennessee

“Halfway To Asphodel”

Joyce Tratnyek

Portland, Oregon

“Storm Coming”

Michael A. Clabby

Wilmette, Illinois

“Lost Art”

Mark Montijo

Jamul, California

“Fake Happy”

Erika Sparks

Clemmons, North Carolina

“Isaac On The Altar”

Jon Morrison

Staunton, Virginia

Related