Mumford & Sons, the U.K.’s preeminent arena folk band, return to their roots in a new mini-documentary which premiered on Vevo.

Shot at various locations over the course of a recent tour, the doc finds the band performing at some of its favorite independent record stores in the U.S., including a stop at Grimey’s in Nashville.

“After the success of Babel, we closed the doors a bit more and we lost the beauty of connecting with a small audience,” Marcus Mumford says.

Making an appearance in the film is Nashville bluegrass veteran Jerry Douglas, who Mumford says was the first musician in the Americana community to embrace the band. Douglas joins the band for a performance of “Guiding Light” at Grimey’s. Watch below.

