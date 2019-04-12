“This Is Us” Composer Sidd Khosla, Tokimonsta, Priscilla Renea, Stephen Bishop also appearing at the May 2-4 event.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 — Questlove has been added to the 2019 ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO lineup for a keynote conversation with Oscar-winning songwriter and ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. The drummer, DJ, producer, author (most recently of his newest book, NYTimes best-selling and Grammy-nominated Creative Quest) and member of The Roots will also be recognized with the ASCAP Creative Voice Award. The special honor is presented to members whose significant career achievements are equally informed by their creative spirit and by their contributions to the role that a creator can play in the community.

Additional panelists added to ASCAP EXPO include “This Is Us” composer Sidd Khosla, electronic producer TOKiMONSTA , acclaimed songwriter Priscilla Renea (“Timber,” “California King Bed”) and Oscar- and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop (“On and On,” “Save It For a Rainy Day”).

In a master class, Emmy-winning composer Bear McCreary will offer feedback to EXPO attendees on their original scores, set to scenes from his illustrious filmography. “The Rise of Emo Rap” panel will look into how the SoundCloud era’s top innovators are finding mainstream success by pushing genre boundaries, with Emo Nite LA’s Morgan Freed, producer Charlie Shuffler, and artists Lil Aaron and Kreayshawn. “Nashville Goes Global” will explore Music City’s embrace of international sounds and trends with Ashley Gorley, Tommee Profitt, Chris Farren, Steven Battey and Dave Kuncio. The popular “Publishing 101” panel returns to EXPO, hosted by a roster of experienced industry execs including Sue Drew (Kobalt), Jake Fain (Sony), Luke McGrellis (UMPG) and Monti Olson (BMG).

These new additions join previously-announced panelists Wyclef Jean, Lee Ann Womack, “Shallow” co-writer Anthony Rossomando, Matthew Koma, Troye Sivan-collaborator Leland, “Monopoly” co-writer Victoria Monet, Songwriters Hall of Fame member Desmond Child, Sondre Lerche and more.



The ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO will take place May 2 – 4, 2019 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. It is the only music conference completely dedicated to music creation and what it takes to be a professional music creator today, attracting over 3,000 music creators for three days of panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes and one-on-one sessions with the industry’s top hitmakers. ASCAP EXPO panelists participate because they want to give back to the next generation, and the feeling of community is authentic, infectious and inspirational. Many who come to the EXPO walk away saying that it is a life-changing experience. ASCAP EXPO will be making more panelist additions in the coming weeks. Registrants for ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO can save up to $80 if they sign up before April 18 at https://expo.ascap.com/page/1373079/register

