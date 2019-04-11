Grammy-Award winner Rodney Crowell’s new Lone Star-themed album, TEXAS, is set for release on August 15, and includes a star-studded list of featured artists.
“For the last few years, I’d been writing Texas-centric songs and revisiting some of my tunes from as far back as the mid-seventies,” Crowell said. “Last year, I started referring to the collection of songs as the TEXAS album.”
Featured artists on the album include: Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Ronnie Dunn, Billy F Gibbons, Randy Rogers, Vince Gill, Lee Ann Womack, Steve Earle, Ringo Starr and more. As the recording timeline grew, so did the number of guest performers.
“Interestingly it all started with Ringo Starr who, through a mutual friend, let me know he was keen to record a track,” Crowell added. “Before I knew it, Lee Ann Womack, Ronnie Dunn, Willie Nelson, Randy Rogers, Lyle Lovett and Vince Gill had climbed on board. Ray Kennedy and I took hold of the production reins, enlisted a cast of bad ass musicians and voilá, TEXAS was born. Man, was it a fun record to make.”
To celebrate the record, Crowell is paying a visit to SiriusXm’s Outlaw Country channel to host a show entirely devoted to Texas, airing multiple times during the release week.
On August 10, Crowell was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
Check out Rodney Crowell’s TEXAS track listing and tour dates below.
Rodney Crowell’s TEXAS track listing:
- “Flatland Hillbillies” (featuring Lee Ann Womack & Randy Rogers)
- “Caw Caw Blues” (featuring Vince Gill)
- “56 Fury” (featuring Billy F Gibbons)
- “Deep In the Heart of Uncertain Texas” (featuring Ronnie Dunn, Willie Nelson & Lee Ann Womack)
- “You’re Only Happy When You’re Miserable” (featuring Ringo Starr)
- “I’ll Show Me”
- “What You Gonna Do Now” (featuring Lyle Lovett)
- “The Border”
- “Treetop Slim & Billy Lowgrass”
- “Brown & Root, Brown & Root” (featuring Steve Earle)
- “Texas Drought Part 1”
RODNEY CROWELL TOUR DATES:
May 2 in St. Louis @ The Sheldon Concert Hall
May 3 in Kansas City, MO @ Folly Theater
May 4 in Salina, KS @ Steifel Theatre for the Performing Arts
May 5 in Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
May 9 in Winston-Salem, NC @ The Barn at Reynolda Village
May 10 in Richmond, VA @ The Tin Pan
May 23 in Vienna, VA @ Wolftrap – Filene Center w/The Avett Brothers
May 25 in Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
May 26 in New York, NY @ City Winery
May 31/June 1 in Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs – WMOT’s 895 Fest
June 7 in Kerrville, TX @ Kerrville Folk Festival
July 18&19 in Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Place
July 20 in Calumet, MI @ Calumet Theater
August 2in Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
August 3 in Crystal Bay, NV @ Crystal Bay Club Casino
August 4 in Nicasio, CA @ Rancho Nicasio
August 10 in Carthage, TX @ Carthage Civic Center
August 13 in Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre
August 15 in Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
August 16 in Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
August 17 in Coupland, TX @ Coupland Dance Hall
August 23 in Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater
August 24 in Amarillo, TX @ Hoot’s Pub
August 25 in Tulsa, OK@ Cain’s Ballroom
Sept 4 in Kenney, TX @ The Kenney Store
Sept 6 in Waco, TX @ Backyard Bar Stage & Grill
Sept 7 in New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
Sept 19 in Franklin, TN @ Franklin Theatre
Sept 20 in Asheville, NC @ Diana Wortham Theatre
Sept 21 in Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater
Nov 6 in Saratoga, CA @ Carriage House Theater
Nov 13 in Eugene, OR @ The Shedd Institute
Nov 14 in Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre
Nov 15 in Edmonds, OR @ Edmonds Center for the Arts