Grammy-Award winner Rodney Crowell’s new Lone Star-themed album, TEXAS, is set for release on August 15, and includes a star-studded list of featured artists.

“For the last few years, I’d been writing Texas-centric songs and revisiting some of my tunes from as far back as the mid-seventies,” Crowell said. “Last year, I started referring to the collection of songs as the TEXAS album.”

Featured artists on the album include: Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Ronnie Dunn, Billy F Gibbons, Randy Rogers, Vince Gill, Lee Ann Womack, Steve Earle, Ringo Starr and more. As the recording timeline grew, so did the number of guest performers.

“Interestingly it all started with Ringo Starr who, through a mutual friend, let me know he was keen to record a track,” Crowell added. “Before I knew it, Lee Ann Womack, Ronnie Dunn, Willie Nelson, Randy Rogers, Lyle Lovett and Vince Gill had climbed on board. Ray Kennedy and I took hold of the production reins, enlisted a cast of bad ass musicians and voilá, TEXAS was born. Man, was it a fun record to make.”

To celebrate the record, Crowell is paying a visit to SiriusXm’s Outlaw Country channel to host a show entirely devoted to Texas, airing multiple times during the release week.

On August 10, Crowell was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

Check out Rodney Crowell’s TEXAS track listing and tour dates below.

Rodney Crowell’s TEXAS track listing:

“Flatland Hillbillies” (featuring Lee Ann Womack & Randy Rogers) “Caw Caw Blues” (featuring Vince Gill) “56 Fury” (featuring Billy F Gibbons) “Deep In the Heart of Uncertain Texas” (featuring Ronnie Dunn, Willie Nelson & Lee Ann Womack) “You’re Only Happy When You’re Miserable” (featuring Ringo Starr) “I’ll Show Me” “What You Gonna Do Now” (featuring Lyle Lovett) “The Border” “Treetop Slim & Billy Lowgrass” “Brown & Root, Brown & Root” (featuring Steve Earle) “Texas Drought Part 1”

RODNEY CROWELL TOUR DATES:

May 2 in St. Louis @ The Sheldon Concert Hall

May 3 in Kansas City, MO @ Folly Theater

May 4 in Salina, KS @ Steifel Theatre for the Performing Arts

May 5 in Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

May 9 in Winston-Salem, NC @ The Barn at Reynolda Village

May 10 in Richmond, VA @ The Tin Pan

May 23 in Vienna, VA @ Wolftrap – Filene Center w/The Avett Brothers

May 25 in Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

May 26 in New York, NY @ City Winery

May 31/June 1 in Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs – WMOT’s 895 Fest

June 7 in Kerrville, TX @ Kerrville Folk Festival

July 18&19 in Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota Place

July 20 in Calumet, MI @ Calumet Theater

August 2in Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

August 3 in Crystal Bay, NV @ Crystal Bay Club Casino

August 4 in Nicasio, CA @ Rancho Nicasio

August 10 in Carthage, TX @ Carthage Civic Center

August 13 in Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre

August 15 in Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

August 16 in Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

August 17 in Coupland, TX @ Coupland Dance Hall

August 23 in Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater

August 24 in Amarillo, TX @ Hoot’s Pub

August 25 in Tulsa, OK@ Cain’s Ballroom

Sept 4 in Kenney, TX @ The Kenney Store

Sept 6 in Waco, TX @ Backyard Bar Stage & Grill

Sept 7 in New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

Sept 19 in Franklin, TN @ Franklin Theatre

Sept 20 in Asheville, NC @ Diana Wortham Theatre

Sept 21 in Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater

Nov 6 in Saratoga, CA @ Carriage House Theater

Nov 13 in Eugene, OR @ The Shedd Institute

Nov 14 in Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre

Nov 15 in Edmonds, OR @ Edmonds Center for the Arts

