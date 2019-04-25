Photo by Javier Antonio Avellan

On April 26, Walker Lukens will drop ADULT, a new album featuring the previously released tracks “Heard You Bought A House” and “Didn’t Wanna Do Right.” Ahead of its release date, ADULT is streaming in full below.

ADULT follows Lukens’ 2017 sophomore release Tell It To The Judge. While writing ADULT, the Austin-based songwriter/multi-instrumentalist found inspiration in both current events, like #MeToo and Charlottesville, as well as more personal matters like buying a home and losing love.

“If you’ve got any kind of platform, I think you ought to let people know where you stand in 2019 — especially if you’re white, especially if you’re a man,” Lukens says. “Our president has openly sympathized with white supremacists on TV. Congress is slowly dismantling affordable healthcare. The supreme court is chipping away at Roe v. Wade. The wealth gap has grown exponentially.”

Spoon’s Jim Eno produced ADULT, which features the inventive, genre-bending arrangements for which Lukens has come to be known. Lukens describes recording ADULT as an exercise in making politically charged music that is also listenable, saying, “I tried to give ‘We See U’ as much tenderness as ‘Baby.’ I also tried to make ‘Black Matter’ as much fun as ‘Didn’t Wanna Do Right.’ I tried to fold them all into the same kind of storytelling.”

Listen to ADULT in its entirety and see Lukens’ upcoming tour dates below.

Walker Lukens tour dates:

4/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Album Release Show)

4/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

4/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl *

4/30 – Raleigh, NC, @ Kings *

5/1 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

5/2 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

5/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

5/4 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

5/5 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room *

5/7 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe *

5/8 – Ottawa, ON @ Mavericks *

5/9 – Toronto, ON @ Canadian Music Week *

5/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *

5/11 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

5/12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

5/13 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt *

6/20 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer #

6/21 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #

6/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge #

6/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst #

6/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

6/28 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern #

6/29 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

7/1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge #

7/2 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall #

* = w/ The Bright Light Social Hour

# = w/ Matthew Logan Vasquez

Related