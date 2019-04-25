Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

The Black Keys, the blues-based guitar and drums combo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, return with a new studio album on June 28 called “Let’s Rock,” the band’s ninth album overall and its first in five years.

The record marks a return to the sound of the band’s salad days, which favored a more stripped-down, straight-ahead rock and roll approach, according to a press statement.

“When we’re together we are The Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen,” Auerbach says.

To accompany the album announcement, the band shared new single “Eagle Birds,” which you can hear below.

“Let’s Rock” was produced by the band and recorded at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville. “The record is like an homage to electric guitar,” says Carney. “We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to.”

See the “Let’s Rock” track list and tour dates below.

Let’s Rock track list:

1. Shine A Little Light

2. Eagle Birds

3. Lo/Hi

4. Walk Across The Water

5. Tell Me Lies

6. Every Little Thing

7. Get Yourself Together

8. Sit Around And Miss You

9. Go

10. Breaking Down

11. Under The Gun

12. Fire Walk With Me

The Black Keys tour dates:

Sep 21 /// Las Vegas, NV /// Life Is Beautiful+

Sep 23 /// Denver, CO /// Pepsi Center*

Sep 24 /// Kansas City, MO /// Sprint Center*

Sep 25 /// St. Louis, MO /// Enterprise Center*

Sep 27 /// Chicago, IL /// United Center*

Sep 28 /// Minneapolis, MN /// Target Center*

Sep 30 /// Cleveland, OH /// Quicken Loans Arena*

Oct 01 /// Nashville, TN /// Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 02 /// Columbus, OH /// Nationwide Arena*

Oct 04 /// Milwaukee, WI /// Fiserv Forum#

Oct 05 /// Detroit, MI /// Little Caesars Arena#

Oct 07 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// PPG Paints Arena#

Oct 08 /// Grand Rapids, MI /// Van Andel Arena#

Oct 09 /// Toronto, ON /// Scotiabank Arena#

Oct 11 /// Boston, MA /// TD Garden#

Oct 12 /// Washington, DC /// The Anthem#

Oct 14 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Wells Fargo Arena#

Oct 15 /// Brooklyn, NY /// Barclays Center#

Oct 16 /// Washington, DC /// The Anthem#

Nov 05 /// Sunrise, FL /// BB&T Center^

Nov 06 /// Orlando, FL /// Amway Center^

Nov 08 /// Raleigh, NC /// PNC Arena^

Nov 09 /// Atlanta, GA /// State Farm Arena^

Nov 12 /// Houston, TX /// Toyota Center^

Nov 13 /// Austin, TX /// Frank Erwin Center^

Nov 14 /// Fort Worth, TX /// Dickies Arena^

Nov 16 /// Phoenix, AZ /// Talking Stick Resort Arena^

Nov 17 /// San Diego, CA /// Pechanga Arena^

Nov 19 /// Los Angeles, CA /// The Forum^

Nov 20 /// San Francisco, CA /// TBA^

Nov 22 /// Portland, OR /// Moda Center^

Nov 23 /// Tacoma, WA /// Tacoma Dome^

Nov 24 /// Vancouver, BC /// Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^

+Festival Date

*w/ Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat

# w/ Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson

^ w/ Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams

