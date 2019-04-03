Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey backstage at the Opry. Photo by Kailee Morris

Opry Entertainment is unveiling a new web series today called “The Write Stuff.” The series will feature country songwriters discussing the inspiration behind some of the genre’s biggest hits from the backstage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Below, you can watch the premiere of the debut episode which features Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey, a songwriting collective known as The Love Junkies, discussing the birth of the Little Big Town 2014 hit “Girl Crush.”

“We just didn’t think it was a song someone would cut,” McKenna says in today’s episode. “It just seemed like such a personal thing. We didn’t even know if it made sense. It made sense to us because we were all there when it happened but we didn’t know if someone else coming in for the first time would get it right away.”

Watch the episode below.

