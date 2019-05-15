Amanda Shires’ To The Sunset was nominated for Album of the Year. Photo by Elizaveta Porodina

The nominees for the 2019 Americana Music Association Awards were announced Tuesday evening from the Ryman Auditorium. The nominations were delivered by the Milk Carton Kids and Mavis Staples. You can watch the announcement via Facebook.

If Jason Isbell (who won three awards at the 2018 show) is the King of Americana, as some in the chattering class have proposed, then surely Dave Cobb is its Prime Minister, as he produced three of the four albums nominated for Album of the Year in 2019.

This year’s nominations are notable in that this is the first time the Artist of the Year category has included all women.

The awards take place on September 11 at the Ryman. See a full list of the nominees below.

Album of the Year

To the Sunset, Amanda Shires (Produced by Dave Cobb)

The Tree, Lori McKenna (Produced by Dave Cobb)

The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine (Produced by Dave Cobb)

Walk Through Fire, Yola (Produced by Dan Auerbach)

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Rhiannon Giddens

Kacey Musgraves

Mavis Staples

Duo/Group of the Year

I’m With Her

Our Native Daughters

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The War and Treaty

Emerging Act of the Year

Jade Bird

J.S. Ondara

Erin Rae

The War and Treaty

Yola

Instrumentalist of the Year

Chris Eldridge

Eamon McLoughlin

Chris Powell

Michael Rinne

Song of the Year

“By Degrees,” Mark Erelli, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Lori McKenna, Anais Mitchell & Josh Ritter (Written by Mark Erelli)

“Mockingbird,” Ruston Kelly (Written by Ruston Kelly)

“People Get Old,” Lori McKenna (Written by Lori McKenna)

“Summer’s End,” John Prine (Written by Pat McLaughlin and John Prine)

