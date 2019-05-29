Photo by Darren Manzari

Two months after releasing his sixteenth studio album, Buddha and the Blues, New Orleans-based artist Anderson Osborne shared the video for his single “Traveling with Friends.”



In the clip, directed by Darren Manzari, we find the singer sitting in the backseat of a car alongside friends and family while winding through the New Orleans streets. All of these details gesture toward the song’s message of enjoying the journey you’re on alongside those who are important to you. “Yeah, it’s a miracle we’re all here,” he says.



“I had a blast making this video. Everyone involved was really amazing and so positive. I loved having my daughter involved and seeing her laugh, smile and goofing off with her friend Aria and the rest of the crew. The video came out so happy and playful, just like Darren Manzari (director) and I discussed. Great day!”



Watch the video for “Traveling with Friends” below.

