Photo courtesy of the artist

Earlier this spring, singer-songwriter Anna Tivel released new album The Question via Fluff and Gravy Records. The album follows Tivel’s 2017 release Small Believer and has already received a great deal of critical acclaim for its intricate, compassionate songwriting.

One of The Question‘s standout songs is its title track, a powerful exploration of gender identity told through Tivel’s empathic voice and trademark attention to detail. To add greater depth to the song’s already complex narrative, Tivel has shared an official video for “The Question,” premiering below.

Tivel worked with directors Sarah Welden and Robin Vada on the video for “The Question,” which stars actress Carlie Guevara in emotional scenes depicting the struggles and joys associated with living one’s true gender identity. Both Whelden and Guevara are trans women, and the project was especially personal for Whelden. She drew inspiration for the video from her “own journey to self-acceptance,” which she describes as having been “a very lonely and introspective process.”

“It had only been a month since coming out publicly as transgender when I was approached with this project,” Whelden says. “Anna’s lyrics and the accompanying ethereal yet isolating music transported me back to the long days and sleepless nights I spent trying to better understand this part of myself. The song left me considering how far I had come, and what still lies ahead in my journey… It was important for us to connect my experiences with those of other folx who struggled or continue to struggle with their gender identity. A music video was the perfect medium for presenting such an abstract concept.”



Watch the video for “The Question” below.

