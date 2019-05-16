Photo courtesy of the artist

On June 28, Chris Staples will release a new album, Holy Moly, via Barsuk Records. Ahead of the album’s release, Staples has shared its title track, premiering below.

“Holy Moly” is a sneakily lush rocker, with jagged, angular guitars cleverly layered over strummed acoustic chords, a grooving bass line and a sunny, danceable beat. Staples found inspiration for “Holy Moly” in some of his favorite indie rock bands.

“I listened to a lot of Built To Spill and Pavement growing up,” Staples says. “It was fun to make a guitar song with a lot of intricate guitar parts that recalls that music I love. Maybe I’ll make a guitar band again one day. For now this will do.”

Holy Moly follows 2016’s Golden Age. Staples wrote and recorded Holy Moly in his garage over the course of 2018.

Watch the official lyric video for “Holy Moly” below.

