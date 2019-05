Cover photo by Joshua Black Wilkins The May/June 2019 digital edition is now available for download. This issue features a wide-ranging conversation with Justin Townes Earle, whose new album The Saint of Lost Causes will be released later this month on New West Records. Elsewhere, we check in with Jenny Lewis and Josh Ritter, both of whom have recently released stellar new albums. We also catch up with Craig Finn and J.S. Ondara, as well as look at a new book about Kurt Cobain written by his former manager Danny Goldberg. Below, you can read the digital version in its entirety and listen along to the Spotify playlist. Click here to purchase the iPad version in iTunes, and here to purchase the Android-compatible version through Google play. Subscribe to the print edition and become a member here. The print edition hits newsstands May 14.

