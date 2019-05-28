Eric Church today released the video for his latest single “Some of It.”

A sequel to the previously released video for “Desperate Man,” this follow-up finds the song’s hero in the Mansfield State Reformatory Prison in Ohio. We see wanted posters for Church and his band members, posted as a result of their “criminal” distribution of music. The video then cuts to his daughter, who dismantles his guitar and delivers it to the jail, where various inmates transport the instrument to Church through the laundry system. As she writes him letters from home, he underlines and circles various experts and glues them together to create the lyrics for “Some of It.”

Watch the video below.

