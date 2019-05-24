Photo by Apple Music/Annelise Loughead



On May 31, Maren Morris will release Maren Morris: Reimagined, a new EP of acoustic re-workings of some of her best-loved songs. The EP will be available exclusively on Apple Music and will release in tandem with a short behind-the-scenes documentary featuring footage of Morris in the studio.

Morris recorded the EP with beloved producer Dave Cobb at historic RCA Studio A in Nashville. Tracks on the EP include “GIRL,” “The Bones” and “The Middle.”

In a press release announcing the EP, Morris says of Cobb, “I think the mark of a good song is you can rearrange it up and it still is a very defining song. Dave you know, his production is so rootsy and very soulful and Americana and he just understands that sound so intensely. I love the way it turned out.”

Watch a behind-the-scenes clip of Morris and Cobb re-working “The Middle” below. Read our feature on Morris from our March/April 2019 issue here.

