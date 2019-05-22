Photo by Jeremy Ryan

Sarah Potenza, a tornado of a soul singer whose résumé includes being named a semi-finalist on Season 8 of The Voice, last month released her sophomore album Road To Rome.

The follow-up to 2016’s Monster, the songs for the new record were born during writing sessions on a Caribbean music cruise which continued at Potenza’s home in East Nashville. Road to Rome focuses on issues of self-worth and empowerment, and grapples with the slings and arrows that are unique to women in a patriarchal music industry. It was released on International Women’s Day.

One of the standout efforts on the new album, “Keep On Holdin,” features support vocals by a tribe of kindred spirits to the Rhode Island native — artists like Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Elizabeth Cook, Lenesha Randolph, and Alanna Royale, all of whom appear in the video below.

“This song is the story of my career and singing it heals me,” Potenza tells American Songwriter. “As women we have to fight a little bit harder for the spotlight. I find a great deal of strength and comfort from being around my sisters. Front women who know, because they have been there. Singing this song with these strong and beautiful gals was one of my favorite moments during the making of Road to Rome, and I wanted to share it with you.”

