On May 17, the South Austin Moonlighters will release Travel Light, a new studio album out via Station House Records. Anders Osborne produced the album, which blends the quartet’s myriad musical influences, including roots, rock, Americana and Texas country.

Ahead of Travel Light‘s release, the band has shared new song “Born Lucky,” premiering below. Through imagery evoking the wild west of centuries past, the South Austin Moonlighters tell a sonically brooding tale of grit, determination and integrity.

“Though ‘Born Lucky’ alludes to a struggle of survival in the ‘old west,’ the song is really a backdrop for a much more universal struggle with integrity,” guitarist/vocalist Chris Beall says. “Sometimes the right choices are the toughest ones to make, and none of us are entitled to anything other than the breath it takes to make those choices in life. And that’s alright; that’s life.”



