TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Taylor Kingman’s newest project, will release its latest album, Arguably OK, on May 24. Ahead of its release date, Arguably OK is streaming in full below.

Kingman recorded Arguably OK with band members Lewi Longmire, Jay Cobb Anderson (Fruition), Tyler Thompson (Fruition) and Sydney Nash. The group decamped to the small town of Enterprise, OR, to record the album, performing each track live with no overdubs.

A native of Portland’s independent music scene, Kingman calls this new project his take on “psychedelic doom boogie.” A loose theme running through the album expresses the desire to move freely, with the music’s unceasing rhythms and the band’s recording experience reinforcing this idea.



Stream Arguably OK in its entirety below.



