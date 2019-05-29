In honor of Pride Month, Sufjan Stevens has released the new songs “Love Yourself” and “My Whole Heart.”

“Love Yourself,” which Stevens wrote more than two decades ago, encourages listeners to commit themselves to the act of self-love. With the release of the song, he included two reprises, one of which is an instrumental. You can hear the songs below.

The second number, “My Whole Heart,” echoes a similar sentiment. With this one, Stevens said he endeavored to write a love song without any “conflict, anxiety or self-deprecation.”

Stevens said that proceeds from the songs will support LGBTQ and homeless children in America, by way of the Ali Forney Center and the Ruth Ellis Center. The artist also designed a Pride T-shirt and bumper sticker which are available for purchase here.

The songs are available on limited-edition 7” vinyl beginning June 28.

