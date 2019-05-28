The War and Treaty Inks Deal with Rounder Records

The War and Treaty, the husband and wife musical duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter, has signed with the roots label Rounder Records, it was announced today.

“We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to work with The War and Treaty, a group that utilizes incredible vocal talent and extraordinary songwriting chops to deliver an affirming message of unity and inclusiveness that is very welcome in this age,” John Strohm, the label’s president, said in a press statement. “They encompass many of Rounder’s genre traditions while crafting a fresh, exciting sound that is entirely their own.”

The group’s maiden album for the label is slated for a 2020 release.

The War and Treatry garnered national recognition for the albums Down to the River and Healing Tide, including multiple nominations from the Americana Music Association.

This past weekend, the group was featured on CBS Sunday Morning, where Michael discussed using music to cope with war trauma both during and after his Iraq deployment. You can view the segment here

The War and Treaty will tour extensively this summer, including support dates with Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile. See those dates below. 

Tour dates:

  • 6.1                Riverbend Festival                                           Chattanooga, TN
  • 6.6                WTMD First Thursday Festival                       Baltimore, MD
  • 6.7                Friday Cheers                                             Richmond, VA
  • 6.8                 Nelsonville Art & Music Festival                     Nelsonville, OH
  • 6.15               Beacon Park                                            Detroit, MI
  • 6.22               Founders Fest                                           Grand Rapids, MI
  • 6.23               Mechanic Street House Concerts                    Cleveland, OH
  • 6.24               The 9th Ward at Babeville                               Buffalo, NY
  • 6.27               FestivALL Charleston                                     Charleston, WV
  • 6.29               Festival International De Jazz De Montreal     Montreal, QC
  • 6.30               Levitt Pavillion SteelStacks                              Bethlehem, PA
  • 7.1                 The Stephen Talkhouse                                   Amagansett, NY
  • 7.3                 Space Ballroom                                         Hamden, CT
  • 7.4                 L.L.Bean Summer in the Park Concert Series  Freeport, ME
  • 7.5                 The Colonial Theatre                                      Bethlehem, NH
  • 7.6                 Americana Rhythm & Roots Festival         Newburyport, MA
  • 7.11               Under the Bridge                                          London, UK
  • 7.13               North Sea Jazz Festival                                    Rotterdam, NE
  • 7.20               Master Musicians Festival                                Somerset, KY
  • 7.24               The Freeman Stage                                        Selbyville, DE
  • 7.25  Battery Park City’s River & Blues Concert Series                                                                                              New York, NY
  • 7.26                FloydFest                                              Floyd, VA
  • 7.28                XPoNential Music Festival                            Philadelphia, PA
  • 7.30                National Black Theatre Festival              Winston-Salem, NC
  • 7.31                WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays                       Louisville, KY
  • 8.2         Providence Medical Center Amphitheater       Bonner Springs, KS
  • 8.3                  Peoria Civic Center Theater                             Peoria, IL
  • 8.4                  Hinterland Music Festival                                St Charles, IA
  • 8.5                  The Waiting Room                                     Omaha, NE
  • 8.8                  Snow Park Amphitheater                                 Park City, UT
  • 8.10                Burnaby Blues & Roots Festival                 Burnaby, Canada
  • 8.11                Edmonton Folk Music Festival                        Edmonton, AB
  • 8.13                Tractor Tavern                                           Seattle, WA
  • 8.14                Mississippi Studios                                          Portland, OR
  • 8.16                Top Hat Lounge                                        Missoula, MT
  • 8.17                Moonlight Music Festival                                 Big Sky, MT
  • 8.18                Folks Festival                                             Lyons, CO
  • 8.21                The Raccoon Motel                                      Davenport, IA
  • 8.22                Turner Hall Ballroom                                      Milwaukee, WI
  • 8.23                High Noon Saloon                                      Madison, WI
  • 8.24                Porcupine Mountains Music Festival            Ontonagon, MI
  • 8.26                Minnesota State Fair                                        Saint Paul, MN
  • 8.27                Minnesota State Fair                                        Saint Paul, MN
  • 8.29                Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua                  Bayfield, WI
  • 8.30                Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua                  Bayfield, WI
  • 9.1                  Seven Peaks Festival                                     Buena Vista, CO
  • 9.7                  David Shaw’s Big River Get Down                  Hamilton, OH
  • 9.21                Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival               Franklin, TN
  • 9.27                Levitt Shell at Overton Park                            Memphis, TN
  • 9.28                Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival                        Columbia, MO
  • 11.11              All The Best Fest (Nov. 11-15)                      Punta Cana, D.R.