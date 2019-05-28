Photo courtesy Rounder Records

The War and Treaty, the husband and wife musical duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter, has signed with the roots label Rounder Records, it was announced today.

“We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to work with The War and Treaty, a group that utilizes incredible vocal talent and extraordinary songwriting chops to deliver an affirming message of unity and inclusiveness that is very welcome in this age,” John Strohm, the label’s president, said in a press statement. “They encompass many of Rounder’s genre traditions while crafting a fresh, exciting sound that is entirely their own.”

The group’s maiden album for the label is slated for a 2020 release.

The War and Treatry garnered national recognition for the albums Down to the River and Healing Tide, including multiple nominations from the Americana Music Association.

This past weekend, the group was featured on CBS Sunday Morning, where Michael discussed using music to cope with war trauma both during and after his Iraq deployment. You can view the segment here.

The War and Treaty will tour extensively this summer, including support dates with Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile. See those dates below.

Tour dates:

6.1 Riverbend Festival Chattanooga, TN

6.6 WTMD First Thursday Festival Baltimore, MD

6.7 Friday Cheers Richmond, VA

6.8 Nelsonville Art & Music Festival Nelsonville, OH

6.15 Beacon Park Detroit, MI

6.22 Founders Fest Grand Rapids, MI

6.23 Mechanic Street House Concerts Cleveland, OH

6.24 The 9th Ward at Babeville Buffalo, NY

6.27 FestivALL Charleston Charleston, WV

6.29 Festival International De Jazz De Montreal Montreal, QC

6.30 Levitt Pavillion SteelStacks Bethlehem, PA

7.1 The Stephen Talkhouse Amagansett, NY

7.3 Space Ballroom Hamden, CT

7.4 L.L.Bean Summer in the Park Concert Series Freeport, ME

7.5 The Colonial Theatre Bethlehem, NH

7.6 Americana Rhythm & Roots Festival Newburyport, MA

7.11 Under the Bridge London, UK

7.13 North Sea Jazz Festival Rotterdam, NE

7.20 Master Musicians Festival Somerset, KY

7.24 The Freeman Stage Selbyville, DE

7.25 Battery Park City’s River & Blues Concert Series New York, NY

7.26 FloydFest Floyd, VA

7.28 XPoNential Music Festival Philadelphia, PA

7.30 National Black Theatre Festival Winston-Salem, NC

7.31 WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays Louisville, KY

8.2 Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS

8.3 Peoria Civic Center Theater Peoria, IL

8.4 Hinterland Music Festival St Charles, IA

8.5 The Waiting Room Omaha, NE

8.8 Snow Park Amphitheater Park City, UT

8.10 Burnaby Blues & Roots Festival Burnaby, Canada

8.11 Edmonton Folk Music Festival Edmonton, AB

8.13 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

8.14 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR

8.16 Top Hat Lounge Missoula, MT

8.17 Moonlight Music Festival Big Sky, MT

8.18 Folks Festival Lyons, CO

8.21 The Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA

8.22 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI

8.23 High Noon Saloon Madison, WI

8.24 Porcupine Mountains Music Festival Ontonagon, MI

8.26 Minnesota State Fair Saint Paul, MN

8.27 Minnesota State Fair Saint Paul, MN

8.29 Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua Bayfield, WI

8.30 Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua Bayfield, WI

9.1 Seven Peaks Festival Buena Vista, CO

9.7 David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Hamilton, OH

9.21 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival Franklin, TN

9.27 Levitt Shell at Overton Park Memphis, TN

9.28 Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival Columbia, MO

11.11 All The Best Fest (Nov. 11-15) Punta Cana, D.R.

