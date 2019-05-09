Earlier today Tom Petty’s camp dropped a video for the song “For Real,” the latest posthumously released single from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The song is off the recently released The Best of Everything, a 38-song career retrospective that combines the best of Petty’s solo work with standout material from his time with the Heartbreakers and Mudcrutch.

“For Real,” the final song on The Best of Everything, is a paean to Petty’s lifelong artistic mission of putting the music first. The video was directed by Petty’s daughter Adria and features archival footage of the songwriter and his band.

Watch the video below.

