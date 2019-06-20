Photo by Fairlight Hubbard

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Andrew Combs decamped to Brooklyn to record his upcoming album, Ideal Man. Today, Combs shared the album’s first single, “Stars of Longing,” in anticipation of the album’s release on September 20 via New West Records. Drummer Dom Billet and guitarist/keyboardist/bassist Jerry Bernhardt join Combs on the record that Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Benjamin Booker) produced.



Combs recently delved into the world of painting, a move that helped his songwriting process. “It really changed the way that I write songs,” Combs says. “When I paint, I might start with a very abstract idea or maybe even just a feeling, but from there I’ll paint and scrape and paint and erase and keep on painting until something starts to take shape. I just let nature play out.”



Watch “Stars of Longing” and check out the track listing below

Andrew Combs Ideal Man Track Listing:

1) Stars Of Longing

2) Ideal Man

3) Like A Feather

4) Save Somebody Else

5) Hide And Seek

6) Dry Eyes

7) Firestarter

8) Shipwreck Man

9) Born Without A Clue

10) The Stone

11) Golden

