Brittany Howard, principal for the beloved band the Alabama Shakes, will debut her solo album Jaime via ATO Records on September 20. Following the announcement, Howard revealed the LP’s lead single, “History Repeats.”

Howard titled her upcoming album Jaime after her sister, who passed away in their adolescence. “The title is in memoriam, and she definitely did shape me as a human being,” Howard says in a press release. “But, the record is not about her. It’s about me. I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe. Which is why I needed to do it on my own.”

After considering an LP without the Shakes band behind her, Howard traveled to Shawn Everett’s Los Angeles studio with Alabama Shakes bassist Zac Cockrell, jazz keyboardist Robert Glasper, and drummer Nate Smith.

Find audio for “History Repeats” below, as well as the tracklist and Howard’s fall tour dates.

Jaime

History Repeats He Loves Me Georgia Stay High Tomorrow Short and Sweet 13th Century Metal Baby Goat Head Presence Run To Me

Brittany Howard – North American Tour

8/17 | Asheville, NC | Orange Peel *

8/18 | Asheville, NC | Orange Peel *

8/19 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

8/23 | Washington, DC | 9:30 Club **

8/24 | Washington, DC | 9:30 Club **

9/18 | Milwaukee, WI | Riverside Theater

9/19 | St. Paul, MN | Palace Theatre

9/20 | Chicago, IL | Riviera Theatre

9/22 | Toronto, ON | Rebel

9/24 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

9/25 | Boston, MA | House of Blues

9/27 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore

10/5 | Austin, TX | ACL Festival – tickets on sale now

10/8 | Los Angeles, CA | Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/9 | Los Angeles, CA | Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/12 | Austin, TX | ACL Festival– tickets on sale now

10/13 | Atlanta, GA | AfroPunk Festival – tickets on sale now



