Martin D-12E Road Series Guitar

This all-new Road Series Dreadnought features a Sitka spruce top for a balanced sound paired with sapele back which add a powerful midrange, great punch, and bright and airy trebles. It includes an FSC® Certified Richlite® fingerboard and bridge, and a full gloss body. This guitar is equipped with Fishman® MX-T electronics that include a built-in soundhole tuner that auto mutes the output so you can tune up any time without using a pedal. Every Road Series comes with a with a Premium Soft Shell Case so it is Road-ready to join you on all of your adventures!

List Price $1,399

Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 StringsMartin’s next generation Lifespan2.0 strings are engineered using a new, patented technology only available from Martin.This technology was developed to protect the core wire and the wrap wire to prevent corrosion without compromising tone. Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings look better, sound better, and feel better, providing a smooth playing experience that reduces finger drag. Martin Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings offer next generation treatment for long life, great playability and feel, and superior reliability with authentic tone.

List price $12.99

Want to win? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 Favorite Neil Young Songs” and you’ll be entered to win the Martin D-12E Road Series guitar and set of Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 Strings.

Selected entries will be printed in our September/October 2019 issue.

Deadline: July 31st, 2019 at 11:59pm CST.

No purchase necessary. To enter the "High 5 Contest" (the "Contest") you must be at least 13 years of age. Employees of ForASong Media LLC and C.F. Martin and Co. and their immediate families or household members are ineligible. In order for your entry to be considered for publication and for the Martin guitar ("the Prize"), it must contain the correct album or song title and the correct name and spelling of the band or artist for each album or song on your list. The best entries are selected for publication by American Songwriter editors, and the winner of the Prize is selected at random from among all of the entries published. Winners will be notified by email. If the Prize winner does not respond to the email announcing the winner within seven days, a new winner will be chosen. The winer of the Prize is responsible for any and all applicable taxes and fees, including duties on shipments outside the United States. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. By entering the Contest you agree that the Contest is legal in the jurisdiction to which the Prize will be shipped.

