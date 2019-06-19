Martin D-12E Road Series Guitar
This all-new Road Series Dreadnought features a Sitka spruce top for a balanced sound paired with sapele back which add a powerful midrange, great punch, and bright and airy trebles. It includes an FSC® Certified Richlite® fingerboard and bridge, and a full gloss body. This guitar is equipped with Fishman® MX-T electronics that include a built-in soundhole tuner that auto mutes the output so you can tune up any time without using a pedal. Every Road Series comes with a with a Premium Soft Shell Case so it is Road-ready to join you on all of your adventures!
List Price $1,399
Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 StringsMartin’s next generation Lifespan2.0 strings are engineered using a new, patented technology only available from Martin.This technology was developed to protect the core wire and the wrap wire to prevent corrosion without compromising tone. Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings look better, sound better, and feel better, providing a smooth playing experience that reduces finger drag. Martin Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings offer next generation treatment for long life, great playability and feel, and superior reliability with authentic tone.
List price $12.99
Want to win? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 Favorite Neil Young Songs” and you’ll be entered to win the Martin D-12E Road Series guitar and set of Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 Strings.
Selected entries will be printed in our September/October 2019 issue.
Deadline: July 31st, 2019 at 11:59pm CST.