On June 1, 2008, flames consumed the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood, destroying countless video and television images and, as recently reported, hundreds of masters by major artists like Tupac, Sheryl Crow, Elton John and more.
On June 3, 2008, The New York Times reported on the fire, which was then believed to have burned only a “vault full of video and television images,” with initial confusion stemming from the lot’s categorical title of “video vault.” Universal Studios executives claimed that “in no case was the destroyed material the only copy of a work.” On June 11 of this year, the New York Times‘ Jody Rosen reported that the fire also destroyed hundreds of master recordings.
On June 25, the Times published a follow-up article under the headline of “Here Are Hundreds of More Artists Whose Tapes Were Destroyed in the UMG Fire.” The article includes a list of over 700 hundred artists whose work burned in the fire.
Rosen’s reporting includes an interview with 50-year-old Randy Aronson, who says 2,400 square feet of the warehouse contained historically significant music owned by UMG. Aronson acted as senior director of vault operations for 25 years at UMG before the fire. He oversaw UMG’s original masters and other recordings dating from the 1940s to the 2000s.
By Aronson’s assessment, UMG recovered only a fifth of the recordings lost with “Project Phoenix,” a restoration attempt that involved a search for duplicate copies. UMG pulled the project after two years of sweeping their vaults. UMG now plans to launch a second restoration project to comb their vaults globally.
Many artists have expressed outrage that it took 11 years for UMG to detail the magnitude of its loss. Artists John Waire, Joe Ely, and others filed a class-action lawsuit that recognizes the company’s denial of notices to reclaim rights to their music under the Copyright Act of 1976.
How everything will shake out is to be determined, but the revelation is already affecting UMG’s value, as parent company Vivendi has since paused its plans to sell the company.
Artists affected by the UMG fire:
