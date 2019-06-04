Jay Som today announced her new album Anak Ko (which translates to “my child” in Filipino). Her sophomore album is slated to come out on August 23 via Polyvinyl Co.
Jay Som recorded the album in the comfort of her Los Angeles home. Unlike her last album, Anak Ko features a wide cast of contributors, including Vagabon, Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott, Justus Proffit, Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick, as well as bandmates Zachary Elasser, Oliver Pinnell and Dylan Allard.
Today, she premiered the album’s first single and video “Superbike” which you can view below. The video gives viewers an intimate view of the writing process behind Anak Ko. Jay Som says that she “came up with the vocal melody while chopping onions during a rare snowstorm in Joshua Tree, definitely one of my favorite memories from making the album.”
Upcoming tour dates and track list can be found below.
Tracklisting:
1. If You Want It
2. Superbike
3. Peace Out
4. Devotion
5. Nighttime Drive
6. Tenderness
7. Anak Ko
8. Crown
9. Get Well
Tour Dates:
07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
09/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #$
09/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic #$
09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #$
09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #$
09/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial #$
09/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #$
09/19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #$
09/20 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux #$
09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #$
09/24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #$
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #$
09/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #$
09/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) #$
10/15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada %#
10/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %#
10/17 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon %#
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %#
10/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement %#
10/21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club %#
10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %#
10/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %#
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %#
10/26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %#
10/27 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot %#
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry %#
10/30 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel %#
10/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings %#
11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage) %#
11/02 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %#
11/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Sky Bar)
11/09 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn
11/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar
11/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain
11/15 – Paris, France @ Supersonic
11/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)
11/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
11/19 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
11/20 – London, UK @ The Garage
11/21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/22 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
11/24 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)
11/25 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club
11/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
11/27 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workmans Club
# w/ Boy Scouts
$ w/ Affectionately
% w/ Gia Margaret