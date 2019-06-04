Photo by Lindsey Byrnes

Jay Som today announced her new album Anak Ko (which translates to “my child” in Filipino). Her sophomore album is slated to come out on August 23 via Polyvinyl Co.

Jay Som recorded the album in the comfort of her Los Angeles home. Unlike her last album, Anak Ko features a wide cast of contributors, including Vagabon, Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott, Justus Proffit, Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick, as well as bandmates Zachary Elasser, Oliver Pinnell and Dylan Allard.

Today, she premiered the album’s first single and video “Superbike” which you can view below. The video gives viewers an intimate view of the writing process behind Anak Ko. Jay Som says that she “came up with the vocal melody while chopping onions during a rare snowstorm in Joshua Tree, definitely one of my favorite memories from making the album.”

Upcoming tour dates and track list can be found below.

Tracklisting:

1. If You Want It

2. Superbike

3. Peace Out

4. Devotion

5. Nighttime Drive

6. Tenderness

7. Anak Ko

8. Crown

9. Get Well

Tour Dates:

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #$

09/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic #$

09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #$

09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #$

09/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial #$

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #$

09/19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #$

09/20 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux #$

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #$

09/24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #$

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #$

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #$

09/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) #$

10/15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada %#

10/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %#

10/17 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon %#

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %#

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement %#

10/21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club %#

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %#

10/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %#

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %#

10/26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %#

10/27 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot %#

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry %#

10/30 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel %#

10/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings %#

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage) %#

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %#

11/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Sky Bar)

11/09 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

11/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

11/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain

11/15 – Paris, France @ Supersonic

11/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

11/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

11/19 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/20 – London, UK @ The Garage

11/21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/22 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

11/24 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

11/25 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

11/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/27 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workmans Club

# w/ Boy Scouts

$ w/ Affectionately

% w/ Gia Margaret

